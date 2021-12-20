Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. is a financial services group. It provides a comprehensive range of financial services and products ranging from traditional banking services, such as making loans and taking deposits, to pension and severance fund management. The company also provides general purpose loans, foreign exchange services, documentation services, guarantees, auto financing, payroll loans, and credit cards, as well as various deposit and basic treasury products. It provides fiduciary services; merchandise storage and deposit, customs agency, cargo management, and merchandise distribution; brokerage services, fund management, portfolio management, securities management, and capital markets consulting services; and investment banking, treasury, and private banking services. Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores S.A. is based in Bogotá, Colombia. “

Separately, Grupo Santander downgraded Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 24th.

NYSE AVAL opened at $5.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.61. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a twelve month low of $5.07 and a twelve month high of $7.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.41.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 11.73%. Analysts expect that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.0212 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.05%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVAL. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 209.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,867 shares during the period. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 2nd quarter valued at about $565,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 151.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 102,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 9,343 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA engages in the provision of financial services and products. It operates through the following segments: Banco de Bogota, Banco de Occidente, Banco AV Villas, Banco Popular, Corficolombiana, and Other. The Banco de Bogota segment offers banking services and products. The Banco de Occidente segment focuses on the corporate customers, government and government-owned entities, and retail customers.

