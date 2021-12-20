Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,930,000 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the November 15th total of 5,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 913,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.6 days. Approximately 17.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

GES has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Guess? from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

NYSE:GES traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.06. The stock had a trading volume of 42,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,833. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.25. Guess? has a 12-month low of $17.66 and a 12-month high of $31.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 2.13.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.16. Guess? had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The firm had revenue of $643.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Guess?’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guess? will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guess? declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. This is a positive change from Guess?’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

In other Guess? news, CFO Kathryn Low Anderson sold 8,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $203,196.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Guess? by 20.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 9,458 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Guess? by 20.3% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 316,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,656,000 after acquiring an additional 53,464 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Guess? in the third quarter valued at $1,008,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Guess? by 103.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 567,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,921,000 after acquiring an additional 288,000 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Guess? by 53.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 567,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,918,000 after acquiring an additional 196,991 shares during the period. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

