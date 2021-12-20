Gulden (NLG) Price Hits $0.0165 on Top Exchanges

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. In the last seven days, Gulden has traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Gulden has a market cap of $9.21 million and approximately $115,935.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gulden coin can currently be bought for $0.0165 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Gulden alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $153.35 or 0.00325864 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00007634 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001511 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About Gulden

Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 557,296,437 coins. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gulden’s official website is gulden.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.