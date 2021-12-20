GWM Advisors LLC Increases Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 132.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,596 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JPST. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $209,000.

Shares of BATS:JPST opened at $50.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.67.

