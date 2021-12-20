H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB offers fashion products with a broad and varied selection for women, men, teens and children through retail outlets mainly in Europe. The Company also sells its products via catalogues and the Internet. The women’s collection includes basics to tailored classics, sportswear, maternity clothes, accessories and shoes. The men’s collections include tailored pieces, modern basics, leisurewear accessories, underwear and shoes. The jeans & denim includes traditional five-pocket jeans, trendy fashion jeans and denim models in organic cotton. H&M’s cosmetics department provides a wide range of makeup, skin care and body care products. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB is a subsidiary of Ramsbury Invest AB and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

HNNMY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 235 to SEK 225 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.75.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.59. 74,523 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,764. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89 and a beta of 1.29. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $5.22.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 4.52%. On average, analysts expect that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Company Profile

Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company offers accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its geographical segments include Asia & Oceania, Europe & Africa, and North & South America.

