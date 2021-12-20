Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,627 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 131,440 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $3,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HP by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,281 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 28.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,958 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of HP by 117.9% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,674 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 21.2% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,730 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 324.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,564 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares in the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HPQ shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Loop Capital lifted their target price on HP from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded HP to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

NYSE HPQ opened at $36.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $39.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.99. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.72 and a twelve month high of $38.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.17.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. HP had a negative return on equity of 151.64% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. HP’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.38%.

In other news, Director Subra Suresh sold 10,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $373,238.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Harvey Anderson sold 8,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $297,813.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 275,893 shares of company stock worth $8,810,036 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

