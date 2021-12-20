Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 96,363 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 96,363 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,479,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 282.0% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 466 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $244.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Piper Sandler cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $323.00 to $218.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.32.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $214.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $176.36 and a 1-year high of $242.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $191.34 and a 200-day moving average of $193.62. The company has a market cap of $54.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.60.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 31.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

