Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 464,787 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 2,101 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Tapestry worth $17,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,226,102 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,314,231,000 after buying an additional 1,207,334 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,123,309 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,005,402,000 after buying an additional 141,490 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 56.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,407,965 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $800,378,000 after buying an additional 6,639,782 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 8.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,602,378 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $200,112,000 after acquiring an additional 343,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 122.2% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,848,802 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $167,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116,897 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TPR stock opened at $41.26 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.47. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $49.67.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. Tapestry had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 13.70%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

TPR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tapestry from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Argus upgraded Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Tapestry from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $99,316.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 10,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $484,058.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

