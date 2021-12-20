Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Has $4.51 Million Stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,867 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $4,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Life Storage news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $1,009,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Edward F. Killeen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.17, for a total value of $2,072,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,362,000 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LSI opened at $145.47 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $132.86 and its 200-day moving average is $122.01. The company has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a PEG ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Life Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.54 and a 52-week high of $147.51.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.39). Life Storage had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LSI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Life Storage in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Life Storage in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Life Storage from $128.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.85.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

