Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Sells 12,464 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 773,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,464 shares during the quarter. CenterPoint Energy comprises approximately 1.7% of Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. owned 0.13% of CenterPoint Energy worth $19,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,916,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,689,823,000 after buying an additional 2,914,909 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,618,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,265,690,000 after purchasing an additional 6,966,525 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,215,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $789,924,000 after purchasing an additional 8,439,771 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,824,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $706,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,468,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $575,534,000 after purchasing an additional 68,148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 16,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $448,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CNP opened at $26.98 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.92. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.31 and a fifty-two week high of $28.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.71.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 15.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is presently 44.74%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CNP. Barclays upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

