HAPI (HAPI) Price Reaches $33.39 on Top Exchanges

HAPI (CURRENCY:HAPI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 20th. One HAPI coin can currently be bought for $33.39 or 0.00071203 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, HAPI has traded down 9.7% against the dollar. HAPI has a total market capitalization of $18.05 million and $2.36 million worth of HAPI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HAPI Coin Profile

HAPI (CRYPTO:HAPI) is a coin. It was first traded on March 9th, 2021. HAPI’s total supply is 561,929 coins and its circulating supply is 540,637 coins. HAPI’s official Twitter account is @i_am_hapi_one

According to CryptoCompare, “HAPI is an on-chain cybersecurity protocol to create trustless Oracles. If connected to HAPI, any CEX like Coinbase or Binance will be warned in case stolen funds are deposited on their platform. An exchange will be able to block those funds until the situation is resolved. With the HAPI smart contract and the Oracle DEXs like Uniswap, Sushiswap will be able to identify suspicious wallet addresses and reject any transaction request to prevent money laundering. With a decentralized security audit database, DEXs and CEXs can access info on whether the specific smart contract has undergone a security audit. If not audited, the crypto exchange can notify the trader on possible risks or even impose a limit for buy/sell order amount, or restrict any operations with such high-risk tokens. “

Buying and Selling HAPI

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HAPI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HAPI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HAPI using one of the exchanges listed above.

