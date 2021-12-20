Hartford Investment Management Co. Cuts Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,857 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,859 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $19,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 54,603 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,700,000 after acquiring an additional 28,585 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Walmart by 0.4% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 363,671 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $51,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 43.6% during the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,700 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,150,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 16.1% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 16,618 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,343,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 11.4% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 172,660 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $24,349,000 after buying an additional 17,677 shares in the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart stock opened at $138.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.28 and a 12 month high of $152.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $144.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.35. The company has a market cap of $384.88 billion, a PE ratio of 48.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.20.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 384,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.51, for a total value of $55,118,316.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $1,440,667.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,479,291 shares of company stock valued at $907,919,957 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.