Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $23.92 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 439,438 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 32,150 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 0.7% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $23,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth $1,003,475,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 35.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,114,890 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,384,088,000 after buying an additional 6,840,387 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 15.6% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 47,579,326 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,521,704,000 after buying an additional 6,426,193 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 29.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,330,977 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,395,542,000 after buying an additional 5,949,585 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,829,610 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $18,063,968,000 after buying an additional 5,849,767 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $27,303.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,545. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSCO. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Erste Group raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.35.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $60.46 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.79. The firm has a market cap of $255.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.35 and a 1 year high of $60.80.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.02%.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

