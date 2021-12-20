Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $30.49 Million Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 718,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 111,258 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises about 0.8% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $30,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 162.5% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $43.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $359.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.02 and its 200 day moving average is $42.62. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $28.57 and a twelve month high of $48.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.23%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BAC. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.99.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

