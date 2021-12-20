HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target Increased to $290.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Mizuho from $275.00 to $290.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.27% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stephens lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $273.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.37.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Shares of HCA stock opened at $253.79 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $243.25 and a 200 day moving average of $238.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56. The stock has a market cap of $78.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.64. HCA Healthcare has a twelve month low of $156.43 and a twelve month high of $263.92.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 257.41% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 17.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total value of $12,586,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total value of $2,032,055.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,420 shares of company stock valued at $17,911,886. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.9% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.7% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 45.8% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.2% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.