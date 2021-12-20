HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target Increased to $290.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Mizuho from $275.00 to $290.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.27% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stephens lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $273.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.37.
Shares of HCA stock opened at $253.79 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $243.25 and a 200 day moving average of $238.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56. The stock has a market cap of $78.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.64. HCA Healthcare has a twelve month low of $156.43 and a twelve month high of $263.92.
In related news, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total value of $12,586,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total value of $2,032,055.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,420 shares of company stock valued at $17,911,886. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.9% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.7% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 45.8% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.2% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.
About HCA Healthcare
HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.
Featured Story: Most Active Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.