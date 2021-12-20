Head-To-Head Contrast: Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) vs. Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX)

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) and Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bio-Techne and Immatics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bio-Techne $931.03 million 19.86 $140.41 million $4.33 108.67 Immatics $35.70 million 21.66 -$229.06 million N/A N/A

Bio-Techne has higher revenue and earnings than Immatics.

Risk and Volatility

Bio-Techne has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Immatics has a beta of 0.1, meaning that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.3% of Bio-Techne shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.4% of Immatics shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Bio-Techne shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bio-Techne and Immatics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bio-Techne 17.94% 15.86% 11.50% Immatics -221.24% -94.21% -31.88%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Bio-Techne and Immatics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bio-Techne 0 1 7 0 2.88 Immatics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Bio-Techne currently has a consensus price target of $476.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.16%. Immatics has a consensus price target of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 160.37%. Given Immatics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Immatics is more favorable than Bio-Techne.

Summary

Bio-Techne beats Immatics on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies. This segment also includes protein analysis solutions that offer researchers efficient and streamlined options for automated western blot and multiplexed ELISA workflow. The Diagnostics &Genomics segment develops and manufactures diagnostic products, including FDA-regulated controls, calibrators, blood gas and clinical chemistry controls and other reagents for OEM and clinical customers, as well as a portfolio of clinical molecular diagnostic oncology assays, including the ExoDx Prostate(IntelliScore) test (EPI) for prostate cancer diagnosis. This segment also manufactures and sells advanced tissue-based in-situ hybridization assays (ISH) for research and clinical use. The co

About Immatics

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics. Its ACTengine product candidates are in Phase I clinical trials, which include IMA201 that targets melanoma-associated antigen 4 or 8 in patients with solid tumors; IMA202 that targets melanoma-associated antigen 1 in patients with various solid tumors, including squamous non-small cell lung carcinoma and hepatocellular carcinoma; and IMA203 that targets preferentially expressed antigen in melanoma in adult patients with relapsed and/or refractory solid tumors, as well as IMA204, an anti-tumor therapy, which is in preclinical studies that targets tumor stroma cell. The company's TCR Bispecifics product candidates, which are in preclinical studies includes IMA401, a cancer testis antigen for the treatment of solid tumor; and IMA402 for the treatment of solid tumors. It also develops IMA101, a multi-target precision immunotherapy; and IMA301, an allogenic cellular therapy product candidate. The company has a strategic collaboration agreement with GlaxoSmithKline plc to develop novel adoptive cell therapies targeting multiple cancer indications; MD Anderson Cancer Center to develop multiple T cell and TCR-based adoptive cellular therapies; Celgene Switzerland LLC to develop novel adoptive cell therapies targeting multiple cancers; Genmab A/S to develop T cell engaging bispecific immunotherapies targeting multiple cancer indications; Amgen Inc.; and MorphoSys to develop novel antibody-based therapies against various cancer antigens that are recognized by T cells. Immatics N.V. is headquartered in TÃ¼bingen, Germany.

