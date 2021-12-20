HEROcoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $34,244.00 (PLAY)

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 20th. HEROcoin has a total market cap of $7.63 million and $34,244.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HEROcoin has traded up 45.6% against the dollar. One HEROcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0307 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About HEROcoin

HEROcoin (PLAY) is a coin. Its launch date was August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,635,618 coins. HEROcoin’s official website is www.herocoin.io . The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

Buying and Selling HEROcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEROcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HEROcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

