High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) Short Interest Update

High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 685,400 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the November 15th total of 561,800 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 257,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in High Tide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in High Tide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in High Tide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in High Tide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in High Tide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000.
High Tide stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.42. 16,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.62. High Tide has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $13.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.05.
High Tide Company Profile
High Tide Inc operates as a vertically-integrated company in the cannabis market in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.
