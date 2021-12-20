High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) Short Interest Update

High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 685,400 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the November 15th total of 561,800 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 257,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in High Tide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in High Tide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in High Tide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in High Tide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in High Tide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000.

Get High Tide alerts:

High Tide stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.42. 16,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.62. High Tide has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $13.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.05.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HITI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of High Tide from $8.75 to $7.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of High Tide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of High Tide in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of High Tide from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of High Tide in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.31.

High Tide Company Profile

High Tide Inc operates as a vertically-integrated company in the cannabis market in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for High Tide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Tide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.