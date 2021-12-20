Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 3,000 ($39.65) price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HIK. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 2,460 ($32.51) price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 2,880 ($38.06) price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 2,460 ($32.51) target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,682 ($35.44).

Get Hikma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals stock traded down GBX 16 ($0.21) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 2,204 ($29.13). 150,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,013. The stock has a market cap of £5.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.47, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,327.86 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,444.53. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of GBX 2,158 ($28.52) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,703 ($35.72).

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.