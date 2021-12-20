Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Shares Acquired by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) by 26.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,425 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $2,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 113.2% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 2nd quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000.

In other news, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 17,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $909,248.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $46.64 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.18 and its 200-day moving average is $45.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.88 and a 12-month high of $56.33.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $928.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.48 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a positive return on equity of 22.06% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. Hilton Grand Vacations’s revenue for the quarter was up 346.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HGV. Zacks Investment Research raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.80.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

