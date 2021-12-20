HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Raymond James restated their buy rating on shares of HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a C$26.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for HLS Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HLS. Clarus Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$32.00 price objective on shares of HLS Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a C$36.00 price target on shares of HLS Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$31.75.

Shares of HLS stock opened at C$15.06 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.21 and a 200 day moving average price of C$17.44. The stock has a market cap of C$488.71 million and a PE ratio of -23.10. HLS Therapeutics has a 1 year low of C$13.69 and a 1 year high of C$21.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.74, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.54.

HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.15) by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$18.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$19.56 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HLS Therapeutics will post 0.3217101 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. HLS Therapeutics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -24.15%.

HLS Therapeutics Company Profile

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its lead product is Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia.

