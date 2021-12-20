Honest (HNST) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4,741.00

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. One Honest coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0185 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Honest has traded 1% lower against the dollar. Honest has a market capitalization of $1.74 million and $4,741.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00051029 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,936.89 or 0.08290863 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,465.34 or 0.99959140 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.05 or 0.00073815 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00046596 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Honest Coin Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog . Honest’s official website is honestmining.com . Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi

Honest Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

