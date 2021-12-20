Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. reduced its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,622 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 31,555 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for about 1.1% of Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter worth $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON opened at $205.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.55 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $215.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.39%.

HON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.00.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

