Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $36.26

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $36.26 and last traded at $36.41, with a volume of 7645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.68.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $329.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.83%.

In related news, Director Robert Stricker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total transaction of $40,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $133,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,858 shares of company stock valued at $195,346 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 154.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile (NYSE:HMN)

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

