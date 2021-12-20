Howard Financial Services LTD. Has $228,000 Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Howard Financial Services LTD. cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,350 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 260.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $148.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $270.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.25, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $161.13 and a 200-day moving average of $171.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $142.04 and a 1-year high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Macquarie reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays downgraded Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.93.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

