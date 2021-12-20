Howard Financial Services LTD. Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF makes up 0.7% of Howard Financial Services LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter worth $46,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $31.75 on Monday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $28.37 and a one year high of $34.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.30.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.