Howard Financial Services LTD. Sells 391 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Howard Financial Services LTD. trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 711.9% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Chai Trust Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the second quarter worth $218,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the second quarter worth $230,000. Wealth Architects LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the second quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the second quarter worth $259,000.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF stock opened at $56.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.63.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBJP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.