Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.20% of Hub Group worth $4,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,325,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $417,360,000 after acquiring an additional 84,609 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,484,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $229,939,000 after acquiring an additional 79,198 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,342,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,605,000 after purchasing an additional 35,934 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,122,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,051,000 after purchasing an additional 20,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 216.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 643,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,451,000 after purchasing an additional 439,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Hub Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hub Group from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hub Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Hub Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.92.

Hub Group stock opened at $78.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 0.97. Hub Group, Inc. has a one year low of $52.35 and a one year high of $86.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.90.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hub Group, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

