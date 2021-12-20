Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) Price Target Lowered to GBX 14 at Berenberg Bank

Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 24 ($0.32) to GBX 14 ($0.19) in a research report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) price target on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

LON:HUM opened at GBX 14.15 ($0.19) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.94, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of £55.56 million and a PE ratio of -17.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 16.42. Hummingbird Resources has a 12 month low of GBX 12.95 ($0.17) and a 12 month high of GBX 36.30 ($0.48).

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It principally holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in southern Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

