Huntington National Bank Has $124,000 Position in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Huntington National Bank reduced its position in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WOR. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 3.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,583,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Worthington Industries by 24.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Worthington Industries by 33.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Worthington Industries by 0.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Worthington Industries by 20.5% during the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. 47.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Worthington Industries in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Worthington Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Worthington Industries in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE WOR opened at $51.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.79 and a 1-year high of $75.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.43 and its 200-day moving average is $57.02.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.40. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.51%.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.