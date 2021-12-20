Huntington National Bank Increases Position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 88.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CUZ. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Cousins Properties by 4,324.1% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Cousins Properties in the second quarter worth about $51,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cousins Properties in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in Cousins Properties in the second quarter worth about $110,000. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

NYSE:CUZ opened at $38.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $31.01 and a fifty-two week high of $40.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 47.21, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.03.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $185.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.22%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CUZ. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cousins Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays began coverage on Cousins Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.