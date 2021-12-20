Huntington National Bank Sells 313 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Huntington National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 13.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Hillenbrand by 1,624.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the second quarter valued at $70,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hillenbrand in the third quarter valued at $117,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Hillenbrand in the second quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the second quarter worth about $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

In other news, CEO Joe Anthony Raver sold 136,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total value of $6,881,007.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas R. Farrell sold 3,697 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $185,330.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,146 shares of company stock worth $8,246,326 over the last ninety days. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HI stock opened at $49.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.49. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.44 and a 52 week high of $52.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $754.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.75 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is 26.28%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Hillenbrand from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Hillenbrand from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for a wide variety of industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.