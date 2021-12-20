Hush (HUSH) Price Up 8.3% This Week

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. One Hush coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0581 or 0.00000126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hush has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar. Hush has a total market capitalization of $605,574.49 and $60.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hush alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $151.66 or 0.00328822 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.50 or 0.00089969 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.72 or 0.00131657 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003490 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush Coin Profile

HUSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,427,077 coins. Hush’s official website is myhush.org . The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Buying and Selling Hush

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hush and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.