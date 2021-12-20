Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Buys 3,200 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Jazz Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 0.7% of Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 249.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 824 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,479 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

JAZZ stock opened at $125.29 on Monday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $117.64 and a 1-year high of $189.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $131.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.60. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 21.43% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $838.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JAZZ shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.86.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.66, for a total value of $827,709.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.79, for a total value of $26,750.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,264 shares of company stock valued at $3,016,353. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

