Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 33.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 364,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,400 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. 44.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

NYSE KGC opened at $5.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.17. Kinross Gold Co. has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $8.34.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The mining company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.56 million. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.19%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KGC shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.83.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.