Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,800 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,068,606,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth about $384,470,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,852,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,436 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,000,776 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,000,621,000 after buying an additional 1,477,583 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 298.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,173,954 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $167,793,000 after buying an additional 879,661 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

QCOM stock opened at $176.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $160.36 and a 200-day moving average of $146.95. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $122.17 and a 12-month high of $192.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $198.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.25.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.56%.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $194.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.67.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,250.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total transaction of $3,779,819.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,129 shares of company stock valued at $7,500,506. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

