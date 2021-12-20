Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Purchases 10,400 Shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its position in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 72.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of USANA Health Sciences worth $2,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 4.6% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 17,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 150,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 4.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 20,930.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 87.9% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 23,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

NYSE USNA opened at $101.33 on Monday. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.19 and a 12 month high of $107.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.59.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.06. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 32.68% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $274.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other USANA Health Sciences news, COO Walter Noot sold 355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total value of $33,945.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Mulham Mulham sold 1,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.63, for a total value of $127,227.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,015 shares of company stock worth $401,697 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

Read More: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.