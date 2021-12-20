Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Sells 6,100 Shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 28.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SSTK. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shutterstock during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,898,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Shutterstock by 6.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,898,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $284,545,000 after acquiring an additional 186,139 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Shutterstock by 52.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 388,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,158,000 after acquiring an additional 133,117 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Shutterstock by 14.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 834,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,937,000 after acquiring an additional 105,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Shutterstock by 11,032.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 104,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,251,000 after acquiring an additional 103,486 shares during the last quarter. 64.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SSTK stock opened at $105.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 39.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.38 and its 200 day moving average is $109.82. Shutterstock, Inc. has a one year low of $62.21 and a one year high of $128.36.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Shutterstock had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The business had revenue of $194.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.00%.

In related news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 10,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $1,211,217.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas R. Evans sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.44, for a total transaction of $312,100.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 203,182 shares of company stock worth $23,223,092. Company insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SSTK shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.17.

Shutterstock Profile

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

