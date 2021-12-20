Hxro (HXRO) Price Tops $0.47 on Exchanges

Hxro (CURRENCY:HXRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One Hxro coin can now be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00001005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hxro has a market capitalization of $183.51 million and $181,412.00 worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hxro has traded down 3.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004633 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00040173 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00006900 BTC.

Hxro Coin Profile

Hxro (CRYPTO:HXRO) is a coin. It was first traded on December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 392,181,334 coins. The official message board for Hxro is medium.com/@hxromedia . Hxro’s official Twitter account is @RealHxro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hxro is www.hxro.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO. “

Hxro Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hxro directly using U.S. dollars.

