Hydra (HYDRA) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.06 Million

Hydra (CURRENCY:HYDRA) traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. In the last seven days, Hydra has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Hydra coin can currently be purchased for $9.28 or 0.00020145 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hydra has a market cap of $35.82 million and $1.06 million worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00051578 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,795.99 or 0.08237372 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,047.26 or 0.99923417 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.36 or 0.00074554 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00046521 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Hydra Profile

Hydra’s total supply is 16,855,670 coins and its circulating supply is 3,858,584 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

Buying and Selling Hydra

