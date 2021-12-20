I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “I-Mab is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery, development and commercialization of biologics to treat diseases with significant unmet medical needs, particularly cancers and autoimmune disorders. I-Mab is based in SHANGHAI, China. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on IMAB. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of I-Mab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.14.

Shares of NASDAQ IMAB traded down $0.66 on Monday, hitting $47.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 434,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,222. I-Mab has a 12-month low of $39.02 and a 12-month high of $85.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.60 and a 200-day moving average of $68.76.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of I-Mab in the second quarter worth $25,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of I-Mab in the third quarter worth $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of I-Mab by 303.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of I-Mab in the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of I-Mab by 72.6% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 60.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

