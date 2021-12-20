I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Shares Gap Down to $47.72

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $47.72, but opened at $45.02. I-Mab shares last traded at $45.37, with a volume of 1,974 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have commented on IMAB. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of I-Mab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.14.

Get I-Mab alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.00 and its 200 day moving average is $68.96.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 12.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 119,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,685,000 after buying an additional 12,876 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of I-Mab during the third quarter worth $217,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of I-Mab during the third quarter worth $29,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of I-Mab during the third quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 600.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 133,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,694,000 after buying an additional 114,630 shares in the last quarter. 60.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for I-Mab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I-Mab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.