Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Sells 219 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF makes up about 1.7% of Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $6,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the third quarter worth $85,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the third quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the second quarter worth $201,000.

BATS ICF opened at $72.84 on Monday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $88.40 and a 12 month high of $104.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.78.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

