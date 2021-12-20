Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 24,394 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 116.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,394 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGNC. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 151.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 50.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays cut AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler cut AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JMP Securities cut AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

In related news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 6,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $99,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGNC stock opened at $14.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.91 and a 200 day moving average of $16.33. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $14.94 and a 1 year high of $18.84.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $279.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.63 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 126.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dec 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 9.5%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.14%.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

