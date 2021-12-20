Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 1,245 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,223 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBNY. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 183,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,096,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Signature Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $554,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,400,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on SBNY shares. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $340.62.

Shares of SBNY opened at $303.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.89. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $129.29 and a 1-year high of $342.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $313.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $512.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.34 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 37.52% and a return on equity of 12.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 16.06%.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

