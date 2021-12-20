Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 2,294 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Timken were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TKR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Timken by 1.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 49,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,969,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Timken in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Timken by 24.1% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Timken by 20.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Timken by 0.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 498,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Timken from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Timken from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Timken from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on Timken from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.70.

Shares of TKR opened at $66.75 on Monday. The Timken Company has a 12 month low of $64.12 and a 12 month high of $92.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.70.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Timken had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.75%.

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $670,386.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

About Timken

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

