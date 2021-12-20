Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases Shares of 6,218 Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,218 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crocs during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Crocs by 54.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Crocs by 74.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 536 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Crocs by 16.1% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 723 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Crocs by 197.1% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 808 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Crocs stock opened at $136.12 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.41. Crocs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.97 and a 12-month high of $183.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The textile maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $625.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.75 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 142.28% and a net margin of 35.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CROX. Loop Capital upped their target price on Crocs from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Crocs from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. B. Riley upped their target price on Crocs from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Crocs from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.22.

In other Crocs news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.19, for a total value of $1,801,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.13, for a total value of $531,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,064 shares of company stock valued at $3,493,923 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

