Illuvium (ILV) Price Tops $1,098.01

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 20th. One Illuvium coin can currently be purchased for about $1,098.01 or 0.02335139 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Illuvium has a total market cap of $705.90 million and approximately $28.04 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Illuvium has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Illuvium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00051037 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,916.82 or 0.08329894 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,945.58 or 0.99839198 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.67 or 0.00073737 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00046352 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002614 BTC.

About Illuvium

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 642,892 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Buying and Selling Illuvium

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Illuvium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Illuvium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Illuvium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Illuvium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.