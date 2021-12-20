IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Hits New 52-Week High at $49.46

IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $49.46 and last traded at $49.46, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.46.

IMIAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IMI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Get IMI alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.59.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.