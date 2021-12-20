Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) PT Set at C$48.00 by CSFB

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) has been assigned a C$48.00 target price by stock analysts at CSFB in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CSFB’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil to C$48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$50.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James set a C$47.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$51.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$46.26.
Shares of IMO traded down C$0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$42.24. 381,815 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,450,659. Imperial Oil has a one year low of C$23.31 and a one year high of C$45.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$42.83 and a 200 day moving average of C$38.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.87.
Imperial Oil Company Profile
Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.