Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) PT Set at C$48.00 by CSFB

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) has been assigned a C$48.00 target price by stock analysts at CSFB in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CSFB’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil to C$48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$50.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James set a C$47.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$51.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$46.26.

Shares of IMO traded down C$0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$42.24. 381,815 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,450,659. Imperial Oil has a one year low of C$23.31 and a one year high of C$45.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$42.83 and a 200 day moving average of C$38.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.87.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported C$1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.30 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.17 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post 5.4800001 earnings per share for the current year.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

